Deferred MBBS first-year exams slated to begin on August 14

The first year MBBS degree examinations to be conducted by Pondicherry University, which were thrown out of gear as some medical colleges scrambled to comply with norms of the National Medical Commission (NMC) for renewal of recognition, is now set to commence on August 14.

According to the revised timetable, the first year MBBS examinations for theory papers will be held on August 14 (Anatomy-I), 17 (Anatomy-II), 19 (Physiology-I), 20 (Physiology-II), 22 (Biochemistry-I), and 23 (Biochemistry-II). The practicals are tentatively scheduled from September 3 to 13.

The notification in this regard said that the first year examination schedule was applicable from the 2019-20 batch onwards. According to current NMC norms, students enrolled for MBBS get only four attempts to clear the first year, and they are required to complete the course within nine years of the date of admission.

The examinations, originally scheduled to commence on August 5, had been postponed at the eleventh hour triggering speculations, including rumours of question paper leakage. To dispel such speculations, the Pondicherry University Registrar, earlier this week, issued a statement citing “administrative reasons” for the decision.

According to the University, the affiliation process was kept on hold based on NMC’s show cause notice to colleges due to shortage of faculty and other serious deficiencies earlier in January 2024. Based on compliance by the colleges, the NMC by taking a lenient view and even imposing fine on four out of five colleges has granted renewal of recognition for MBBS programmemid-June, the University said.

After the colleges had cleared the fine imposed by the NMC, the University resumed the affiliation process, and recognition and registration of students for University examinations. Considering this, the examination which was originally scheduled from August 5 is rescheduled and the revised schedule for first year MBBS examinations will be issued soon after following due official process, the University had said.

M. Narayanasamy, chairman of Puducherry CENTAC Student-Parents Welfare Association, said the University could have averted confusion for about 830 first year medical students across its affiliate institutions in Puducherry, by issuing a proper explanation for the reschedule.

The information void created uncertainty among scores of first year medical students of the 2023-24 academic session from whom examination fees had been collected even while annual renewal of recognition/affiliation was under process. In the case of one private medical college, applications for first year examinations were issued only for 150 of the 250 seats leaving the remaining 100 students in a state of panic, he said.