Defer reopening of schools in Puducherry: Vaiyapuri Manikandan

AIADMK MLA submits memorandum to Kishan Reddy

Vaiyapuri Manikandan, AIADMK MLA, has sought the intervention of the Ministry of Home Affairs in postponing the reopening of schools scheduled for Monday, in view of the unabated COVID-19 situation in Puducherry until a Central team took stock of the preparedness of the institutions.

Mr. Manikandan, in a memorandum submitted to G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs, said the Government of Puducherry had decided to reopen all schools from January 4 even though the Union Territory was still facing the pandemic and amid the threat of new strain of the virus.

In the absence of proper arrangements for social distancing, thermal body check-ups and sanitisation, parents were being compelled to send their children to schools by private managements. Online classes had been stopped to force students to attend classes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the MLA said. Moreover, with public transport still out of service, children, especially in rural areas, would find travelling difficult. Shortage of teachers in government schools would make it difficult to enforce social distancing. The memorandum also sought counselling for students. Schools need to deploy additional staff for sanitisation.

Importantly, there had been no syllabus for the current year and no plans for examinations.

Mr. Manikandan requested the Minister to arrange for a team of health experts from the Central government to review the situation of schools in Puducherry before they open and to issue necessary orders to the government in this regard.