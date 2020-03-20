Defer hospital visit for minor ailments, elective surgery: Jipmer

Jipmer has issued an advisory discouraging patients with minor ailments or those scheduled for an elective surgery from visiting the institution to avoid the risk of new infections, including the COVID-19.

In the advisory, Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarwal and A. S. Badhe, Medical Superintendent, pointed out that large hospitals were also part of the crowded places that the Government of India has instructed citizens to avoid in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Jipmer, for instance, is visited by 8,000 to 10,000 patients every day, in addition to their attendants. Also, the crowd in the hospital is more likely to include patients with COVID-19. Thus, there is a risk of those visiting Jipmer contracting the COVID-19 infection. Further, visitors to hospitals are often the elderly, infirm and the more vulnerable, in whom the infection is more likely to be severe or fatal.

In this situation, Jipmer has urged the public to follow a set of recommendations.

Patients with minor ailments seeking medical advice are strongly discouraged from visiting the Jipmer hospital, in view of disproportionately high risk of exposure to infections (including COVID-19 infection) in the crowded hospital setting.

As elderly persons and persons with such diseases are most vulnerable to serious and fatal infection with COVID-19, patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer and heart disease on regular and continuous medications should avoid visiting the hospital simply for receiving drugs.

They can get their regular medications from a nearby government hospital or from Jan Aushadhi Pharmacies at subsidised cost using a previous prescription from Jipmer.

All patients needing an elective (non-urgent) surgical procedure are strongly advised to delay their visit to the hospital till the Government of India lifts restrictions.

Only patients with critical ailment and needing tertiary care facilities should visit Jipmer.

“Each patient needs to understand the risk of exposure in a large hospital such as Jipmer and balance this against the genuine benefit of such a visit,” Jipmer said.