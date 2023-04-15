Defence services exams in U.T. today; special buses arranged

April 15, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A total of 319 candidates have chosen Puducherry as the centre for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) and the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023, to be held on Sunday.

Puducherry is among the centres selected by the Union Public Service Commission. The examination will be held at the two sub-centres. A total of 147 candidates will attend the CDS examination, to be held in three two-hour sessions, scheduled at the Women’s Engineering College Airport Road, Lawspet and 172 candidates will appear for the NDA examination scheduled for two-and-a-half hour sessions at the Vallalar Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Lawspet.

The Puducherry Administration has made arrangements for operating special buses between 7.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m from the New Bus Stand to the sub-centres/venues. Candidates can avail of the special buses that will be stationed near the police outpost.

The special buses will be available for the return journey from the exam centres to the New Bus Stand, after completion of the exams at 5.15 p.m.

Meanwhile, the UPSC has clarified that entry into the venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled time of commencement of the examination. Further, the candidate will not be allowed to appear at any other venue except the centre mentioned in the e-admit card.

Candidates should bring the e-admit card (print out) along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card, in each session to secure admission to the hall.