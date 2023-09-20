Defence expert calls for vigil against cyber attacks

September 20, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant General Vinod G. Khandare PVSM, AVSM, SM, (Retd), Principal Advisor, Ministry of Defence (MoD,) has flagged the importance of maintaining vigil against cyber attacks in the changing scenario of geo-political rivalries.

In a lecture on “Comprehensive National Power and Security of India” hosted recently by the Department of Politics and International Studies of Pondicherry University, Mr. Khandare dealt with a range of issues, from defining the conception of comprehensive national power and the Indian philosophy of Arthashastra to the current scenario of India’s border skirmishes and the growing vulnerability of cybersecurity attacks on different agencies of India.

The event also featured the launch of the book, “Reimagining India: In the Geopolitics of the 21st Century,” jointly edited by Nanda Kishor M.S. and Prashanth Vaidyaraj.

Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh, Subramanyam Raju, Head of the Department, South Asian Studies, Pondicherry University, Nanda Kishor M.S, Associated Professor, Department of Politics and International Studies, and Richa Tiwari, Chair of Sri Aurobindo, Pondicherry University, also spoke.

The seminar participants included students and scholars of political science and international relations.