Declare Nov. 5 a local holiday in U.T.: Siva

Opposition leader R. Siva urged the government to declare November 5 as a local holiday in the Union Territory. Many employees are from far off places and it would be difficult for them to report for duty next day after celebrating Deepavali, he said in a statement. To compensate for the local holiday, government offices and educational institutions could function on some other day, he said and added that the T.N. Government had declared November 5 as a local holiday.

Holiday declared

A holiday has been declared on Friday and Saturday for all govt., aided and private schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions.


