Declare holiday for colleges in view of heat conditions, says DMK leader

May 03, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Leader of Opposition and DMK convenor R. Siva has urged the government to declare holiday for colleges like what has been announced for schools to spare students from exposure to the intense heat conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Mr. Siva also drew the attention of the authorities to the plight of patients lined up at Primary Health Centres for a long time to get medicines for chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.

Pointing to the health risks of patients in the queues being exposed to the harsh sun for long, the DMK leader called upon the health department to further decentralise the availability of these medicines.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also suggested that the vaccination of children at PHCs and screening of mothers at Women and Children healthcare centres be completed at least by 11 a.m. during the summer period.

ORS packets should be given to the public immediately for emergency use in these areas.

The government should run a sustained public awareness campaign on preventing adverse health impacts from exposure to the sun and for groundwater conservation, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.