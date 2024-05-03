GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Declare holiday for colleges in view of heat conditions, says DMK leader

May 03, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The government should run a sustained awareness drive on preventing health impacts from exposure to the sun and for groundwater conservation, says R. Siva

Leader of Opposition and DMK convenor R. Siva has urged the government to declare holiday for colleges like what has been announced for schools to spare students from exposure to the intense heat conditions.

In a statement, Mr. Siva also drew the attention of the authorities to the plight of patients lined up at Primary Health Centres for a long time to get medicines for chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.

Pointing to the health risks of patients in the queues being exposed to the harsh sun for long, the DMK leader called upon the health department to further decentralise the availability of these medicines.

He also suggested that the vaccination of children at PHCs and screening of mothers at Women and Children healthcare centres be completed at least by 11 a.m. during the summer period.

ORS packets should be given to the public immediately for emergency use in these areas.

The government should run a sustained public awareness campaign on preventing adverse health impacts from exposure to the sun and for groundwater conservation, he said.

