Decision on reopening schools in U.T. will be taken soon: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Declining COVID-19 cases brightens the prospect of reopening in Puducherry and Karaikal, she says

A decision on reopening schools in Puducherry and Karaikal, based on Tamil Nadu’s schedule of resuming classes from February 1, would be taken soon, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan said on Friday.

After distributing artificial limbs to beneficiaries under the auspices of the Rotary Club of Pondicherry Beach Town and Pondicherry Eves, Ms. Soundararajan said COVID-19 cases were declining in the Union Territory and that brightened the prospect of reopening schools here.

Tamil Nadu, she noted, had decided to reopen schools and colleges from February 1 and had also done away with Sunday lockdown and night curfew. In this context, the Chief Minister and Education Minister will have a consultation on reopening of schools here as well, she said.

As far as the Union Territory is concerned, the Chief Minister and administrators have shared her own view that the Union Territory should be equipped to see off the worst phases of the pandemic without enforcing total lockdowns, which severely impact livelihoods, the Lieutenant Governor said. Puducherry has set an example in reining in the pandemic without resorting to lockdown and through the adoption of safety norms, she added.

"Wherever we have introduced relaxations, the decision was guided by a detailed risk evaluation and adherence to guidelines. One cannot rule out a fourth wave. Vaccination, masking and other safety norms must be complied with," Ms. Soundararajan said.

According to the Lieutenant Governor, the sting of the third wave had been felt to a lesser extent, solely because of vaccination. This was an established fact across the world, she added.