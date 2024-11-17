Decision on privatisation of power in U.T. only after court decides on the subject, says Minister

Minister for Home A. Namassivayam said on Saturday (November 16, 2024) that the Government will take a decision on privatisation of power distribution in the Union Territory only after the court decides on the subject.

“The power privatisation issue is now pending in the court. It will not be appropriate for me to comment on the subject. The government will take a decision after the court gives its verdict,” he said while responding to a question at a press conference he held to announce the conduct of three-day Gyan Kumbh from November 21-23 in Puducherry.

To further queries on power privatisation, Mr. Namassivayam, who also holds the electricity portfolio, said the Electricity Department has liabilities to the tune of around ₹300 crore, including the amount to be paid to power generating stations. “The government has cleared much of the dues in the recent months,” he added.

“We need a huge amount of money for revamping the power distribution network in the Union Territory. Some of the distribution lines and transformers are more than 40 years old. The Central government has recently sanctioned around ₹150 crore to replace some of the old distribution systems, including power lines. From our side, we are doing whatever is possible to improve the functioning of the department. We will take a decision on the privatisation after the court disposes of the petitions,” he said.

Mr. Namassivayam further said that the government was taking steps to fill around 167 teaching posts and improve infrastructure in government colleges. “Adequate funds would be sanctioned for the purpose. The government was also considering introducing special buses for college students in Puducherry,” he said.

Three-day Gyan Kumbh

The Gyan Kumbh, a conclave of academicians and experts, will be organised at the Cultural-cum-Convention Centre of Pondicherry University.

Several experts will take part in the conclave and deliberate upon strengthening higher education through local languages.

Besides academics, the conclave will be attended by Education Minister of Uttarakhand Dhan Singh Rawat, Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, and Justice G. R. Swaminathan, Judge of Madras High Court, Madurai Bench.

