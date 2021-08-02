Decision on opening schools after Aug 15, says Puducherry Minister

PUDUCHERRY

02 August 2021 16:09 IST

Considering the threat of a third wave, a decision on reopening will be taken in consultation with the Lt Governor and Chief Minister, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said

A decision on re-opening of schools and colleges in the Union Territory will be taken after August 15, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said here on Monday.

Shortly after chairing a meeting with senior officials of the Education and Health departments to review opening of educational institutions, Mr. Namassivayam, in a statement, said considering the threat of a third wave, a decision on reopening will be taken in consultation with the Lt Governor and Chief Minister after August 15.

The Minister, who also holds the education portfolio, said, three paediatric cases of novel coronavirus were detected even on Monday. “So we will assess the situation after Independence Day celebrations and decide accordingly. We will take all aspects into consideration before deciding,” he said.

Secretary (Industries, LAD and in-charge Education) E. Vallavan told The Hindu that in a few days from now, school authorities would convene a meeting of Parent Teachers Association. The views of parents would be elicited on the reopening, he said.

As far as higher education institutions are concerned, the Secretary said mass vaccination of students above the age group of 18 would be held in all colleges on August 11, 12 and 13.

Faculty members could also use the occasion to get vaccinated, Mr. Vallavan said adding that around 85 per cent of the teachers have been given the first dose. “We would like to cover as many students as possible during the vaccination drive,” Mr Vallavan said.

Secretary (Health) T Arun and Director (School Education) P.T Rudra Goud were among those present.