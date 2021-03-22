Puducherry

Decided to not contest to focus on campaign

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday said though he was called upon by the party high command to contest the April 6 election, he had decided not to enter the fray and instead focus on electioneering for the alliance candidates.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Narayanasamy said he had been asked by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to contest the elections but the decision was entirely his to not take the field.

Moreover, as the Puducherry PCC president A. V. Subramanian was contesting the poll from Karaikal (north), he, along with V. Vaithilingam, MP had to coordinate election-related party activities. “This is the reason for my not contesting the poll,” he said.

