Decide on Sederapet land, DMK urges govt.

PUDUCHERRY

The government should immediately take a decision on the land acquired for Special Economic Zone at Sederapet, said DMK MLA R. Siva.

Participating in the debate on Budget, Mr. Siva said the government had so far failed to utilise the land acquired for the SEZ.

The government had not made up its mind on whether to set up industries or utilise it for some other purpose, he said.

Expressing concern at the unemployment rate, he said the government should concentrate on setting up industries.

Mr. Siva criticised the government for its failure to provide financial assistance to Centac students. The DMK is an ally of the Congress.

Participating in the debate, Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan said the government had to cross several hurdles to present the budget.

He urged the officials to change their style of functioning.

Officials present

A day after the issue of absence of senior officials staying away from the Assembly during the proceedings rocked the House, senior officials en masse were present on Thursday during the session.

The Speaker had on Wednesday adjourned the House for 15 minutes after he received information about the absence of senior bureaucrats in the House.

The officials sat through the debate on the budget till 2 p.m.