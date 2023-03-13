ADVERTISEMENT

Decadal tourism perspective plan on the anvil

March 13, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The perspective plan will have the orientation on infrastructure development, accommodation sector, skill development, theme parks, adventure activities, water sports, beach activities, temple tourism, branding of destination, says the Budget

The Hindu Bureau

The government will prepare a 10-year perspective ‘Tourism Plan’ for promoting tourism in the Union Territory for creating employment opportunities for 5,000 youth over the next five years.

The Budget for 2023-24 stated that the perspective plan would have the orientation on infrastructure development, accommodation sector, skill development, theme parks, adventure activities, water sports, beach activities, temple tourism, branding of destination, etc.

Student Tourism Clubs will be created in all schools to create awareness among students about tourism.

Developing temples on the pilgrim circuit under the Centre’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and PRASAD schemes for which, Puducherry and Karaikal have been selected by the Ministry of Tourism. Sound, light and multimedia shows in Puducherry and Karaikal and development of eco-tourism spots in Bahour lake, Mullodai lagoon, Kanakan lake, Oussudu lake and check dam at Chunnambar and Ariyankuppam lakes are among those listed in the proposal.

It is also proposed to develop 100 acres of land at Manapet for establishing mega tourism projects that feature theme parks, resorts, convention centres and adventure sports in PPP mode. The government will engage a consultant for the preparation of Detailed Project Report for this, the Budget stated.

