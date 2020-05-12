Puducherry

Death toll rises to 3 in NLCIL accident

The death toll in the recent fire accident in unit VI of thermal power station II in NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) rose to three, with the death of senior technician A. Paavadai in a private hospital in Tiruchi on Tuesday night.

Paavadai, a permanent employee of NLCIL attached to TPS-II, was admitted to the hospital along with seven others including six contract workmen following the incident.

NLCIL sources said Paavadai succumbed to the burns around 7.30 p.m.

The others who died include Sarbuddin, technician and Shanmugam, a contract employee of NLCIL. The workers were at the site when a fire broke out in the furnace on May 7 causing burns of various degrees.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 10:45:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/death-toll-rises-to-3-in-nlcil-accident/article31568617.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY