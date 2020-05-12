Death toll rises to 3 in NLCIL accident

The death toll in the recent fire accident in unit VI of thermal power station II in NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) rose to three, with the death of senior technician A. Paavadai in a private hospital in Tiruchi on Tuesday night.

Paavadai, a permanent employee of NLCIL attached to TPS-II, was admitted to the hospital along with seven others including six contract workmen following the incident.

NLCIL sources said Paavadai succumbed to the burns around 7.30 p.m.

The others who died include Sarbuddin, technician and Shanmugam, a contract employee of NLCIL. The workers were at the site when a fire broke out in the furnace on May 7 causing burns of various degrees.