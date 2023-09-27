ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline to apply for distance education courses in Pondicherry University

September 27, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Interested candidates can visit the insitution’s website

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Distance Education, Pondicherry University will close the admission process for various under-graduate (UG), post-graduate (PG) and MBA programmes (2023-24) in the distance mode on September 30. A press release from the University said the deadline to apply for admissions, that had commended in July, has been fixed as per instructions of the UGC-Distance Education Bureau.

Interested candidates can visit the website https://dde.pondiuni.edu.in/online-admission/ and, for any clarifications, contact the helpdesk at 0413-2654439 or email to ddehelpdesk@pondiuni.ac.in

