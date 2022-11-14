Deadline for applying for distance learning courses

The Directorate of Distance Education, Pondicherry University has set November 15 as the last date for submission of online applications to various courses.

A University press note said the admission process that usually commences in July for the academic year, was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All interested candidates can visit the https://dde.pondiuni.edu.in for applying.

The helpdesk at 0413-2654439 can be reached for clarifications, the press note said.

The DDE is offering 20 degree programmes which includes eight MBA degrees, four PG degrees eight UG degrees. These degree programmes are recognised and approved by the AICTE, New Delhi and the Distance Education Bureau (DEB), New Delhi, the note said.