De Jure transfer day celebrated

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy unfurling the national flag and paying floral tributes on the Liberation Day of Puducherry on Sunday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy on Sunday paid tributes to freedom fighters of Puducherry on the occasion of the De Jure transfer day at Keezhoor.

In his address after unfurling the national flag, Mr. Narayanasamy recalled the zealous role played by freedom fighters of Puducherry. The celebration had to be a low-key affair due to the pandemic, he said.

The Centre had also issued guidelines to the territorial administration to hold the celebration in a simpler manner, he said.

Speaker V.P. Sivakolunthu was present.

Puducherry first became free de facto in 1954 and the Treaty of Cession inked between the then French and Indian governments was ratified leading to the de jure transfer of the French establishments to the Indian Union in 1962.

