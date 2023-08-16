De Jure Transfer anniversary held in Union Territory; national flag hoisted 

August 16, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Speaker R. Selvam on Wednesday hoisted the national flag at Kizhoor to mark the De Jure Transfer of French territories to India on August 16, 1962.

Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar; MLA A. John Kumar; Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma; Director General of Police B. Srinivas; Collector E. Vallavan; Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Crime and Intelligence Brijendra Kumar Yadav; and Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya were present.

The day is celebrated to mark the legal transfer of power following the historic referendum at Kizhoor rejecting the French rule. Of the 178 members, including elected members of the Representative Assembly and the municipal councillors of Pondicherry and Karaikal who took part in the referendum, 170 favoured merger of the French Indian territories with India. On August 16, 1962, the French government conceded the merger of Pondicherry and other French establishments through the De Jure Transfer.

Chief Minister skips function

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy continued to skip the official flag hoisting function at Kizhoor. After he came to power, heading the National Democratic Alliance government in 2021, this is the third time he has avoided attending the function despite the official invitation having mentioned the Chief Minister’s name as the chief guest all three times.

No official clarification for his absence was given all three years. Freedom fighters, who were gathered at Kizhoor on Wednesday, expressed their displeasure at the continued absence of the Chief Minister.

