HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

De Jure Transfer anniversary held in Union Territory; national flag hoisted 

The day is celebrated to mark the legal transfer of power following the historic referendum at Kizhoor rejecting the French rule 

August 16, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar offering floral tributes at Kizhoor Memorial to mark De jure Transfer of power to Puducherry on Wednesday. 

Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar offering floral tributes at Kizhoor Memorial to mark De jure Transfer of power to Puducherry on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Speaker R. Selvam on Wednesday hoisted the national flag at Kizhoor to mark the De Jure Transfer of French territories to India on August 16, 1962.

Minister for Agriculture C. Djeacoumar; MLA A. John Kumar; Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma; Director General of Police B. Srinivas; Collector E. Vallavan; Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Crime and Intelligence Brijendra Kumar Yadav; and Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya were present.

The day is celebrated to mark the legal transfer of power following the historic referendum at Kizhoor rejecting the French rule. Of the 178 members, including elected members of the Representative Assembly and the municipal councillors of Pondicherry and Karaikal who took part in the referendum, 170 favoured merger of the French Indian territories with India. On August 16, 1962, the French government conceded the merger of Pondicherry and other French establishments through the De Jure Transfer.

Chief Minister skips function

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy continued to skip the official flag hoisting function at Kizhoor. After he came to power, heading the National Democratic Alliance government in 2021, this is the third time he has avoided attending the function despite the official invitation having mentioned the Chief Minister’s name as the chief guest all three times.

No official clarification for his absence was given all three years. Freedom fighters, who were gathered at Kizhoor on Wednesday, expressed their displeasure at the continued absence of the Chief Minister.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.