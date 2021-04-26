Day 2: city streets remain deserted, shops stay shut

No inbound movement to Puducherry

On the second day of the complete lockdown in Puducherry, streets across the city wore a deserted look.

At the Morattandi toll gate, the police stopped out-bound travellers and only permitted those with valid reasons to pass through. Since Tamil Nadu was also under a lockdown, there was virtually no inbound movement.

The major fish and meat markets remained shut on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Business was brisk at streetside fish outlets near the harbour.

The Sunday market, not on the list of exempted activities, remained inactive. Only a few tea stalls were open in the city. The lockdown was in force till 5 a.m. on Monday. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre guidelines, shops will function only from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday till April 30.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan reviewed the status of the spread of the virus and the response to the lockdown across the Union Territory at the Raj Nivas.