Dawnfire celebrations at Auroville on I-Day

Published - August 15, 2024 10:49 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
A dawnfire meditation in Auroville marked the birth anniversary of Sri Auroville and the nation’s 78th Independence Day celebrations.

A dawnfire meditation in Auroville marked the birth anniversary of Sri Auroville and the nation’s 78th Independence Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A dawnfire communion and deep meditation marked Auroville’s twin celebration of 152nd birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo and the nation’s 78th Independence Day.

Scores of Aurovilians were joined by visitors in the gathering at the amphitheatre of the Matrimandir with flowers and lamps arranged in patterns, the crackling flame and recordings of prayers serving the setting for spiritual centering and cleansing of the soul.

For the community in Auroville, which was founded in 1968 by The Mother, spiritual associate of Sri Aurobindo, it presented an occasion to rededicate themselves to her words: “Beyond words, above thoughts the flame of an intense aspiration must always burn, steady and bright.”

The Garden of Light, a landscaping project at the Matrimandir with pebbles and quartz symbolising “the light of purified power solely consecrated to the divine” was unveiled as an offering to Sri Aurobindo.

Later, K. Swarnambika, deputy secretary of Auroville Foundation, hoisted the national flag. This was followed by a gathering at the Bharat Nivas led by Janmejay, trustee.

Cinema Paradiso in Auroville launched a special mini-series, starting with Akashaditya Lama’s film Bengal 1947.

Meanwhile, the Sri Aurobindo Ashram in the city also saw a steady stream of devotees and visitors from all corners of the country..

The day began with a meditation around the samadhi. Sri Aurobindo’s room in the ashram was open for the devotees (this is one of the few special darshan days when devotees are allowed inside the rooms of The Mother or Sri Aurobindo).

