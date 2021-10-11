Dawn-to-dusk bandh to oppose conduct of poll in U.T. evokes partial response

Parties object to SEC’s lack of consultation and exclusion of BC/ST in reservation

The dawn-to-dusk bandh called by the Congress-led Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance (SDPA) of Opposition parties on Monday to oppose the move to hold local bodies election without reservation for Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes evoked a partial response in the Union Territory.

The protest passed off peacefully barring stray incidents of attempts by SDPA activists to force shopkeepers to shut down during a rally.

Police intervened to detain a group of bandh enforcers and defused the situation. Police had stepped up security to ensure that there was no untoward incident during the protests.

In Puducherry, most shops and establishments in the central parts of the town downed shutters while vegetable and fish vendors in the main markets along Grand Bazaar area were open.

Private bus operators kept off the roads. State-owned services were in operation. So were autorickshaws and share-autos. Banks remained open.

Volunteers of the parties, including the Congress, DMK, VCK and CPI took out a rally and held demonstrations at various places.

Addressing a protest meeting on Maraimalai Adigal Salai, Congress leader and former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy flayed the SEC’s ‘unconstitutional and unacceptable’ style of functioning by trying to conduct the civic poll in violation of statutory and constitutional provisions.

R. Siva, DMK convenor and Leader of Opposition, said the bandh evoked full participation with virtually all commercial establishments closed on the main roads, such as Anna Salai, Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Mahatma Gandhi Road.

The DMK leader called for rectification of anomalies in ward delimitation, adoption of rotational principles in granting reservation, in accordance with the provisions of Puducherry Municipalities and Commune Panchayat Act, 1973, and conduct of local bodies election within a couple of months.

Congress leaders, including PCC president A. V. Subramanian and former Minister M. Kandasamy, DMK leaders, including L. Sampath, R. R. Senthil and Anibal Kennedy, MLAs DMK presidum chairman S. P. Sivakumar, participated in a rally.

The SDPA had given the bandh call after political parties across the spectrum met Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday seeking deferment of the civic poll until irregularities were rectified and after the monsoon and festival season.

Memorandum to L-G

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan submitted a memorandum to the Lt. Governor on Monday seeking her intervention to stop the poll until several ''irregularities'' were fixed, especially denial of reservation for the BCs and STs in wards/posts in the revised SEC notification.

It may be recalled that the State Election Commission, acting on orders passed by the Madras High Court on a petition to remove anomalies, annulled its 2019 notification which reserved seats for BC/ST communities and issued a fresh notification and schedule for the three-phase election on November 2, 7 and 13.

Most prominent political parties have objected to the SEC’s lack of consultation and the exclusion of BC/ST communities in reservation of seats and demanded deferring of poll until the principle of social justice was restored to the process of devolution of power to the grassroots.

The government and the SEC need to comply with the Supreme Court mandate to complete the local bodies election without any further delay, as the last time the civic poll was held in the Union Territory was in 2006, after a long gap.

The Supreme Court, through an order of March 5, 2021, directed the Government of Puducherry and the SEC to complete the delimitation exercise within two months from the date of the order. The election is to be conducted within four months of completing the delimitation exercise, the apex court ruled.