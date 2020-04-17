Puducherry

Dashboard launched to share COVID-19 details

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has opened a dashboard to share official data regarding COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

Public can access the dashboard on the website https://covid19dashboard.py.gov.in to get information related to COVID-19 cases in UT, number of people quarantined at home, isolated at hospitals and number of positive cases, an official release said.

The dashboard provides details of shelter homes, food distribution by government and NGOs and the number of migrant workers.

Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F Shahjahan inaugurated the dashboard on Thursday, the release said.

