Dashboard launched to share COVID-19 details

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has opened a dashboard to share official data regarding COVID-19 in the Union Territory.
Public can access the dashboard on the website https://covid19dashboard.py.gov.in to get information related to COVID-19 cases in UT, number of people quarantined at home, isolated at hospitals and number of positive cases, an official release said.
The dashboard provides details of shelter homes, food distribution by government and NGOs and the number of migrant workers.
Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F Shahjahan inaugurated the dashboard on Thursday, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.