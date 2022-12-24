Dalit youth ends life in Villupuram; parents allege assault

December 24, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

A 20-year-old Dalit youth ended his life in his house at Soorapattu, near Kedar, in Villupuram district on Friday night, two days after a clash with members belonging to the Vanniyar community. The police have booked a case against both sides following a complaint and counter-complaint from the victim’s family. The victim was identified as Raja.

According to the police, Jebastin, 19, Vinodh, 23, and the victim were allegedly caught stealing petrol from a two-wheeler parked in front of the house of one Moorthy, 42, from the same village on Wednesday. Moorthy along with a few others questioned the trio over the theft leading to an altercation following which the two groups clashed with one another.

Two days after the incident, Raja was found dead at his house. The body was sent to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem. The family members resorted to a road blockade on Saturday, demanding the arrest of Moorthy and four others.

The police said a case was also registered against Moorthy and four others under Sections 147, 148, 341, 294 (b), 324, 506 (ii), and 306 of the Indian Penal Code, read with 3 (r) (s), 3 (2) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father Marianathan. In his complaint, he said his son was returning home on December 21 when the five waylaid and abused him before assaulting him with an iron rod.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha denied reports that the victim was picked up by the police for questioning in connection with a theft case. He said a clash erupted between the two sides and cases were registered against both.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 - 24640050)