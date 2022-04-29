Dalit Christians protest against caste discrimination within Catholic community

Dalit Christian Liberation Movement staging a demonstration to protest against caste discrimination within Catholic community in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

April 29, 2022 21:07 IST

They demand equal rights and representation to Dalits

Dalit Christian Liberation Movement (DCLM) on Friday staged a protest to highlight the alleged prevalence of caste discrimination against Dalits within the Catholic Church.

They staged a protest opposite the New Bus Stand demanding equal rights and representation to Dalits at all levels within the Church. They wanted appointment of a Dalit archbishop to end caste discrimination within the community.

Later in the day, a delegation led by DCLM state president M. Mary John submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Lt. Governor’s Office here.

DCLM in its memorandum said the Christian Dalit community was opposed to the installation of Francis Kalist as the new Archbishop of Pondicherry-Cuddalore. The movement was in favour of a Dalit Christian being appointed as the Archbishop, the memorandum said.

“The problems within the Church can no longer be treated as internal religious matter since it involves denial of secular, civil and human rights by the church hierarchy. Dalit Christians need protection of law against caste discrimination in the Church,” the memorandum said.

The movement also expressed unhappiness on the decision of Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal Leopoldo Girelli not to give appointment to DCLM delegation.

Mr. John said the Apostolic was in Puducherry for the installation of the new Archbishop but he refused to meet a DCLM delegation to highlight their grievances.