Dairy farmers stage protest

December 07, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Milk Producers Federation on Thursday staged a protest seeking hike in the procurement price of milk in the Union Territory. They gathered near Anna Statue and poured milk on the road as a mark of protest against the delay in taking a decision on increasing the procurement price.

ADVERTISEMENT

The federation said the government should increase the price given to dairy farmers to ₹45 per litre. They also wanted subsidy to buy milch cow and fodder. Extending support to the protest by the dairy farmers, volunteers of Communist Party of India ( Marxist), led by its secretary R. Rajangam also participated in the protest. An official said the government was already considering increasing the procurement price. The Ponlait was also considering increasing selling price of milk packets.