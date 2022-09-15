Daily wage staff at Jipmer end strike

Special Correspondent September 15, 2022 19:41 IST

Jipmer labour union raises a charter of six demands, Jipmer Director agreed to four of them

Daily wagers in Jipmer, who were on a protest to press for various demands since Monday, called off the agitation after reaching an agreement with the management in the talks led by S. Selvaganabathy, Rajya Sabha Member. According to a press note, during the meeting, the representatives of the Jipmer labour union raised a charter of six demands, of which Jipmer Director Rakesh Aggarwal agreed to fulfil four demands immediately. Following this, the strike was called off, averting further disruption of various hospital functions since the protest began on Monday. Among those present at the negotiations were Bhaktavachalam, SP, and Jipmer Hospital Workers Union president Sivasankaran, general secretary Selvarai and treasurer Danielswamy. Mr. Selvaganabathy justified the demand of the daily wage workers working in Jipmer that they should be brought under the administrative control instead of being outsourced. The employees’ demand for issue of pay slips was accepted. Besides, the EPF contribution of the employees will be remitted immediately and the two years arrears of salary to the employees will be paid in the month of October. Since there is a case in the court regarding job permanency, Jipmer management has promised that action will be taken later. The settlement comes amid signs of the strike intensifying further. On Wednesday, leader of Opposition R. Siva (DMK) had addressed the workers and expressed solidarity with their cause. Mr. Siva had warned of a DMK-led stir if their demands were not met.



