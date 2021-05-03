Daily tally hits a new high in U.T. with 1,360 new cases

Puducherry records 15 deaths and Yanam one

The Union Territory has recorded a new second wave high in deaths and new cases with 16 fatalities and 1,360 new infections reported on Sunday.

Puducherry reported 15 of the deaths and Yanam one.

The patients, including six women, were in the 47-80 age group. Eight patients had no recorded co-morbidity.

With this, the region-wise cumulative toll was 675 in Puducherry, 94 in Karaikal, 50 in Yanam and 14 in Mahe.

Positivity rate

The new cases, which were detected from 5,173 tests, were reported in Puducherry (1,075), Karaikal (116), Yanam (116) and Mahe (53). The test positivity rate touched 26.29%, case fatality rate 1.36% and recovery rate 81.34%. With 987 patients discharged on Sunday, the active cases crossed the 10,000 mark to stand at 10,620 cases. Of these, 1,842 were in hospitals and 8,778 in home isolation.

The bed occupancy position in Puducherry is: Jipmer (329), IGMCRI (322) and Covid Care Centres (837).

The aggregate caseload in the Union Territories stood at 61,361 and 49,908 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 8.09 lakh tests carried out by the Health Department to date, about 7.42 lakh have returned negative. The vaccination details were only being compiled, a medical bulletin said.