Daily cases and deaths decline by 50%

The Union Territory recorded 14 deaths, including that of a 22-year-old woman with multiple co-morbidities, even while test positivity rate in the Union Territory was at about 11% and number of patient recoveries continued to exceed new cases on Tuesday.

According to the Health Department data, daily cases and deaths have declined by 50% from the incidence of infections and mortality in the past month.

In all, 979 new cases were detected from 8,540 tests against 1,403 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry accounted for 10 deaths, Karaikal (three) and Yanam (one).

The patients, including seven women, were in the 22 to 90 years age range, and five of them had no co-morbid conditions. The region-wise death toll is Puducherry (1,255), Karaikal (172), Yanam (94) and Mahe (29).

The distribution of new cases was 746 in Puducherry, followed by Karaikal (170), Yanam (29) and Mahe (34).

The active cases in the Union Territory stood at 10,709 with 1,533 in hospitals and 9,176 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 11.46%, case fatality rate 1.47% and recovery rate 88.37%.

The Union Territory has registered a cumulative aggregate of 1,05,432 cases against 93,173 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 10.58 lakh tests carried out so far, over 9.15 lakh have returned negative.

Meanwhile, 71 healthcare workers, 98 frontline staff and 3,321 members of the public took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. The total number of persons vaccinated aggregated to 2,66,503, including 34,763 healthcare workers, 21,795 frontline personnel and 1,59,068 members of the public.