ADVERTISEMENT

Dadar express to be diverted en route

January 14, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry-Dadar express on January 17 will be diverted en route due to interlocking related work at Sangli-Miraj station yard for commissioning of doubling work as per the change in pattern notified by Central Railway..

Accordingly, Train No. 11006 Puducherry - Dadar Central Express scheduled to leave Puducherry at 9.30 pm on January 17 will be diverted via SSS Hubballi Jn., Gadag Jn Bypass, Hotgi Jn., Solapur, Daund Jn., Pune Jn. by skipping stoppages of Dharwad, Alnavar Jn., Londa Jn., Khanapur, Belagavi, Ghataprabha, Kudachi, Miraj Jn., Sangli, Karad and Satara stations, a Railway press note said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US