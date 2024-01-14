Dadar express to be diverted en route

January 14, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry-Dadar express on January 17 will be diverted en route due to interlocking related work at Sangli-Miraj station yard for commissioning of doubling work as per the change in pattern notified by Central Railway..

Accordingly, Train No. 11006 Puducherry - Dadar Central Express scheduled to leave Puducherry at 9.30 pm on January 17 will be diverted via SSS Hubballi Jn., Gadag Jn Bypass, Hotgi Jn., Solapur, Daund Jn., Pune Jn. by skipping stoppages of Dharwad, Alnavar Jn., Londa Jn., Khanapur, Belagavi, Ghataprabha, Kudachi, Miraj Jn., Sangli, Karad and Satara stations, a Railway press note said.