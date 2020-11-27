Cyclone-related loss in U.T. pegged at ₹400 crore, says CM

PUDUCHERRY

27 November 2020 00:49 IST

‘₹50 crore to be sought in first tranche’

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the government would seek an interim Central assistance of ₹50 crore for post-cyclone reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting of the Puducherry Disaster Management Authority, Mr. Narayanasamy said initial estimates put the loss from cyclone-related damage at around ₹400 crore.

"We are in the process of tabulating these losses, including loss of industrial production and damage to infrastructure, before we present a case for a comprehensive aid package to the Centre. We are seeking ₹50 crore as first phase of aid,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

According to preliminary estimates, about 820 ha of agricultural land, 200 ha of vegetable, 170 ha sugarcane, 55 ha of banana crop and seven ha of betel leaf plantation had been damaged.

The Chief Minister said that the 27 cm of rainfall received in Puducherry between 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, along with the wind speeds of 110-120 kmph velocity, was unprecedented.

In Karaikal, which received 10 cm of rainfall, 3,397 persons were evacuated and relocated to relief camps or higher ground. Hutments and fishermen hamlets had been badly hit in the enclave.