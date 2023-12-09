ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung | Puducherry Lt Governor expresses dismay over handling of floods in Chennai

December 09, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said she had every right to express her anguish at the sufferings of Chennai residents, as she belonged to T.N.; she urged the government to provide relief on a war-footing to affected residents

The Hindu Bureau

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Regional Level Science Exhibition in Puducherry | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday, December 9, 2023, expressed dismay over the handling of the floods in Chennai, following Cyclone Michaung.

Interacting with reporters after visiting the Regional Level Science Exhibition in Puducherry, she said people in Chennai were complaining about poor relief work. “It is very disturbing to see the suffering of the people. Several areas are still inundated and people are not getting assistance. Residents are not getting essential items, including milk. Legislators should visit the affected areas and provide relief on a war-footing,” she said.

The Tamil Nadu government should have taken steps to prevent flooding before the onset of the monsoon, Ms Soundararajan said, urging authorities to take steps without delay for the prevention of an outbreak of communicable diseases following water-logging in residential areas. 

“After I make these comments, people may turn against me asking me to concentrate on Telangana and Puducherry. But I have every right to express my anxiety as I belong to Tamil Nadu. Those in the government should not get offended by criticism; instead they should take corrective measures,” the Lt Governor said.

Objecting to the recent remarks made by DMK Member of Parliament, D.N.V Senthilkumar on Hindi-speaking States after the BJP’s victory in the recent Assembly elections, Ms. Soundararajan said people should avoid making statements that create a North-South divide and hurt the sentiments of countrymen.

The Lt Governor complimented students in displaying their scientific acumen. “The exhibits show the talent of students. The government will take all efforts to promote students’ talent in scientific spheres,” she added.

