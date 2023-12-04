HamberMenu
Cyclone Michaung | Puducherry imposes section 144, Beach Road closed

District Collector E. Vallavan, in his order, said the movement of people will be restricted in the coastal areas of the U.T. until the evening of Tuesday, December 5, 2023

December 04, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
A deserted Beach Road in Puducherry after the district administration imposed Section 144 as part of measures to brace for Cyclone Michaung

A deserted Beach Road in Puducherry after the district administration imposed Section 144 as part of measures to brace for Cyclone Michaung | Photo Credit: Kumar SS

In the wake of heavy rains predicted for Puducherry as a result of Cyclone Michaung over the southwest of Bay of Bengal, the District Administration has restricted the movement of people in the coastal areas of Puducherry until Tuesday (December 5, 2023) evening.

Imposing section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, District Collector E. Vallavan said the movement of people will be restricted in the coastal areas of Puducherry. Following the order, the entire Beach Road has been barricaded, restricting entry.

“Any person found violating the order should be liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or with a fine, or both. The movement of people on the coastal areas close to sea is likely to face a serious threat to their lives and property due to the severe cyclonic storm,” Mr Vallavan said in his order.

Puducherry received 34.2 mm of rainfall during past 24 hours ending, 8. 30 a.m on Monday, December 4, 2023, said an official, adding that there are no reports of any major inundation or damage to property.

For any assistance, members of the public can call the emergency helplines 1070 and 1077, the official said.

