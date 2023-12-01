ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung | Holiday declared for schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam on Dec. 4

December 01, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated December 03, 2023 03:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Meanwhile, the Port Department has hoisted cyclone warning signal No. 1 in view of the formation of the weather system in the Bay of Bengal

The Hindu Bureau

The government has declared holiday for all schools in Puducherry, Karaikal and Yanam regions of the Union Territory on December 4 in view of cyclone ‘Michaung,’ Director of School Education P. Priytarshny said in a circular on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Port Department has hoisted cyclone warning signal No. 1 in view of the formation of the weather system in the Bay of Bengal. The Fisheries Department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till further notice, an official press release said.

