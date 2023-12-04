Cyclone Michaung | Assistance of Andhra Pradesh sought for Yanam region

December 04, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has requested the Andhra Pradesh government to provide necessary assistance to the Union Territory’s enclave of Yanam, close to AP’s East Godavari District during the passing of cyclonic storm Michaung.

In a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday, December 4, 2023, Mr. Rangasamy said the Yanam region is located close to the East Godavari district Andhra Pradesh. The region lies about 40 km from Kakinada. The place could be affected severely due to “extreme heavy rainfall accompanied by high winds.” The Puducherry government through the Regional Administration in Yanam has taken all precautionary measures. Two teams of National Disaster Response Force have been placed in Yanam for rescue and relief operations, the letter said.

“In spite of the U.T. administration’s efforts, a situation might arise that would require more assistance. Hence, I request you to issue necessary instructions to the concerned District Administration in AP to extend full support and cooperation to Yanam Administration during the progress of cyclone and thereafter in post disaster and rescue and relief operations,” Mr Rangasamy said in his letter.

