HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclone Michaung | Assistance of Andhra Pradesh sought for Yanam region

In a letter to Andhra Pradesh CM Y. S Jaganmohan Reddy, Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy requested him to issue necessary instructions to the East Godavari district administration to extend full support and cooperation to the Yanam administration during the passing of the cyclone

December 04, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Puducherry administration is gearing up to deal with the effects of Cyclone Michaung. A scene on the deserted Beach Road after section 144 was imposed

The Puducherry administration is gearing up to deal with the effects of Cyclone Michaung. A scene on the deserted Beach Road after section 144 was imposed | Photo Credit: Kumar SS

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has requested the Andhra Pradesh government to provide necessary assistance to the Union Territory’s enclave of Yanam, close to AP’s East Godavari District during the passing of cyclonic storm Michaung.

ALSO READ
Cyclone Michaung | Puducherry imposes section 144, Beach Road closed

In a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday, December 4, 2023, Mr. Rangasamy said the Yanam region is located close to the East Godavari district Andhra Pradesh. The region lies about 40 km from Kakinada. The place could be affected severely due to “extreme heavy rainfall accompanied by high winds.” The Puducherry government through the Regional Administration in Yanam has taken all precautionary measures. Two teams of National Disaster Response Force have been placed in Yanam for rescue and relief operations, the letter said.

“In spite of the U.T. administration’s efforts, a situation might arise that would require more assistance. Hence, I request you to issue necessary instructions to the concerned District Administration in AP to extend full support and cooperation to Yanam Administration during the progress of cyclone and thereafter in post disaster and rescue and relief operations,” Mr Rangasamy said in his letter.

Related Topics

Puducherry / cyclones / rains / Monsoon / flood

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.