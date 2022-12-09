Cyclone Mandous | Puducherry gears up, two disaster relief teams on standby

December 09, 2022 01:30 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

CM N. Rangasamy assessed cyclone preparedness in the Union Territory on Friday; 238 relief camps have been set up to house people who may need to be evacuated

The Hindu Bureau

Waves pounded the beachfront in Puducherry on Friday, prompting authorities to issue advisories against going into the sea | Photo Credit: Kumar S S

The sky remained overcast in Puducherry on Friday morning under the influence of Cyclone Mandous brewing over the Southwest Bay of Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been kept on standby in Puducherry. Another team, has been stationed in Karaikal region to meet any emergency situation arising out of the cyclone. 

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy visited the beach, Kurussukuppam and Pillayichavadi to assess cyclone preparedness. He advised people not to venture into the sea and directed police to keep vigil along the beach.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

From early in the morning, the sea was rough, with huge waves pounded the shoreline, prompting the police to make public announcements dissuading people from gathering on the beachfront. Wind and drizzle due to the weather formation played a dampener on normal life; the government had declared a holiday for schools in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday.

Branches of trees fell on Bussy Street, Kamaraj Nagar and Saram areas, and there were reports of sea water entering the coastal hamlets near Kurussukuppam and Vaithikuppam areas. 

The Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation has declared a holiday for its staff in the water sports division and restaurants run by the entity near beaches and backwaters. 

The administration has set up 238 relief camps and made preparations to provide food for 75,000 people per day in case of any necessity to evacuate people. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US