Cyclone Mandous | Puducherry gears up, two disaster relief teams on standby

December 09, 2022 01:30 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The sky remained overcast in Puducherry on Friday morning under the influence of Cyclone Mandous brewing over the Southwest Bay of Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been kept on standby in Puducherry. Another team, has been stationed in Karaikal region to meet any emergency situation arising out of the cyclone.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy visited the beach, Kurussukuppam and Pillayichavadi to assess cyclone preparedness. He advised people not to venture into the sea and directed police to keep vigil along the beach.

From early in the morning, the sea was rough, with huge waves pounded the shoreline, prompting the police to make public announcements dissuading people from gathering on the beachfront. Wind and drizzle due to the weather formation played a dampener on normal life; the government had declared a holiday for schools in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday.

Branches of trees fell on Bussy Street, Kamaraj Nagar and Saram areas, and there were reports of sea water entering the coastal hamlets near Kurussukuppam and Vaithikuppam areas.

The Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation has declared a holiday for its staff in the water sports division and restaurants run by the entity near beaches and backwaters.

The administration has set up 238 relief camps and made preparations to provide food for 75,000 people per day in case of any necessity to evacuate people.