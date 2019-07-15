Cyclists ride from Tiruchi to mark Bastille Day

As many as 22 cycling enthusiasts from Tiruchi and other southern States on Saturday participated in a randonneuring event from Tiruchi to Puducherry covering a distance of 200 km on the occasion of the Bastille Day (French National Day) celebrations in the coastal town.

Organised by the Tiruchy Randonneurs, 22 riders registered their names challenging themselves against the 200-km obstacle to be completed in 13 hours and 30 minutes.

According to Mohan Krishnan, a cycling enthusiast, “As Puducherry is getting ready to celebrate Bastille Day on Sunday, the Trichy Randonneurs wanted to give cyclists a personal experience on how the day is being celebrated in Puducherry. The ride started at 6.00 a.m. and the participants had to complete the ride by 7.30 p.m.”

Two checkpoints

The cyclists had to cross two checkpoints at 48 km and 126 km respectively, and needed to cover the ride in stipulated 13 hours and 30 minutes.

“If a rider crosses within this time mark, they would be classified as ‘homologated’ rider and awarded a medal from Audax Club Parisien, the governing body of randonneuring across the globe,” he said. “The riders also had to follow only the specified route. Out of the 22 riders, 20 finished the ride and reached Bharathi Park here within the stipulated time,” he added.

Venkatesan, member of the Trichy Randoneeurs said the idea behind the event was to encourage long distance cycling and promote fitness. “Randonneuring is more of a participatory sport like the marathon, and cycling enthusiasts participate to test their endurance,” he said.