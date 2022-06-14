Cycling event to raise awareness on blood donation

Jipmer is organising a month-long celebration

Jipmer is organising a month-long celebration

About 200 Jipmer doctors, staff members, students and voluntary blood donors took out a cycle rally to raise awareness on blood donation in connection with the World Blood Donor Day on Tuesday.

The rally, which was flagged off from Jipmer playground by Rakesh Aggarwal, Jipmer Director and L N. Dorairajan, Medical Superintendent, concluded at the AFT Grounds.

While the day commemorates the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner who discovered blood groups and identified their role in blood transfusion, this year, the Department of Blood Transfusion Medicine at Jipmer is organising a month-long celebration on the theme of blood donation.

Pondicherry AIDS Control Society is supporting the events, which include voluntary blood donation camps at various venues in and around Puducherry.