Cycle rally to mark International Women’s Day held

March 10, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Trust for Youth and Child Leadership (TYCL), a youth-led organisation, recently took out a cycle rally as part of International Women’s Day celebrations to highlight its Vision 2030, which includes the advocacy of zero violence against children.

Rachna Singh, Commandant of Puducherry Armed Police, flagged off the rally at Gandhi Thidal.

About 50 cyclists carrying banners with awareness slogans passed through Dubrayapet, Vandrapet, Mudaliarpet, Marapalam, Velrampet, and Murungapakkam, before gathering at the Grand Bazar Police station, covering a total distance of 18 km.

Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, N. Padmasri, led the Women’s Day celebrations held under the auspices of the Department of GST and Central Excise at GST Bhawan.

She called for raising awareness about gender inequality and the struggles women have to encounter across aspects of life.

Nandini Sengupta, author, was the chief guest of the event.