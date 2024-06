The CGST & Central Excise Commissionerate organised a cycle rally to celebrate “GST Day 2024” on Sunday.

The rally was held between the GST Bhavan on Goubert Avenue and the archway entry to the city on the Tindivanam Highway.

Kakarala Prasanth Kumar, Additional Commissioner, T. Dinesh Joint Commissioner and S. Natarajan, Assistant Commissioner from the Department participated.

