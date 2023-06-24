ADVERTISEMENT

Cycle rally organised to create awareness on drug abuse

June 24, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Police Department launch a two-day awareness programme as part of events to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan flagging off cycle rally to create awareness on the ill effects of substance abuse.

The Police Department on Saturday launched a two-day awareness programme as part of events marked for the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan flagged off a cycle rally on the Beach Road held as part of the awareness programme. The cycle rally passed through several parts of the town before culminating near the Gandhi Statue.

On Sunday, a bike rally would be held in the town. Additional Director General of Police Anand Mohan and Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya participated in the inaugural event held on Beach Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US