Cycle rally organised to create awareness on drug abuse

June 24, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Police Department on Saturday launched a two-day awareness programme as part of events marked for the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan flagged off a cycle rally on the Beach Road held as part of the awareness programme. The cycle rally passed through several parts of the town before culminating near the Gandhi Statue.

On Sunday, a bike rally would be held in the town. Additional Director General of Police Anand Mohan and Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya participated in the inaugural event held on Beach Road.