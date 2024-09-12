Cyclathon raises awareness of mental health, suicide prevention

A cyclathon was held recently at the Pondy Marina, under the auspices of the Pondicherry Psychology Association (PPA), to observe World Suicide Prevention Day.

Addressing a gathering on this year’s theme, ‘Change the Narrative, Start the Conversation’, K. Swarnambika, Auroville Deputy Secretary, stressed the importance of fostering community support and dismantling the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Ms. Swarnambika also underscored the significance of the ongoing dialogue and proactive actions to prevent suicides, calling for a shift in societal attitude and encourage open discussions about mental health.

Ms. Swarnambika shared her experiences as the Superintendent of Police (Cybercrime), recalling the numerous cases involving cybercrime victims, particularly those affected by online scams and morphing, that she handled. She called for the creation of a ‘Cyber Victim Counseling Centre’ in the country, which will not only support cybercrime victims, but also help prevent suicide in all contexts.

Commending the participation of men, women, boys, and girls in the event and recognising their collective effort in raising awareness, she urged the cyclists to spread the message of suicide prevention, and urged everyone to engage in conversations with their parents, friends, and dear ones.

“In today’s fast-paced world, we’ve distanced ourselves from meaningful interactions, even with our neighbours, and this isolation is one of the causes of a rise in suicide,” she said, and underlined the “vital role of counseling centres in suicide prevention”. She urged everyone to “talk to people and find happiness” as suicide is “the most helpless word.”

P. Laithambigai of the Women Task Force Y2K and Pudhivai Shakthi, K. Balan Stephen, Nodal Officer, National Mental Health Officer in Puducherry, V. Baskaran, Superintendent of Central Prison, N. Selvam, SP, Traffic (East), Raja, PPA president, and Rehana Begum, president, Pondicherry Women’s Conference, also addressed the gathering.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

