Cyclathon for road safety

February 13, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A cyclathon to raise awareness on road safety was hosted in connection with Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon’s Day by the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan flagged off the event at the Gandhi Thidal in the presence of faculties and students of Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences and Sri Venkateswaraa Dental College.

The rally, which aims to create awareness among the public to wear helmets and use seatbelts for road safety, concluded at the Mahatma Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences at Gorimedu.

CONNECT WITH US