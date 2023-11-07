ADVERTISEMENT

Cyber police of Puducherry warns public on online sale of crackers

November 07, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purpose only | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Police in Puducherry have warned the public to beware of fraudsters offering online sale of crackers during Deepavali festival. 

B. C. Keerthi, Inspector, Cyber Wing, in a statement said advertisements are appearing on online platforms offering sale of crackers from Sivakasi. 

“Around 13 people in Puducherry have lost their money in the recent days. People who have made payments later found the advertisements to be fake,” he said. 

People have made payments in the range of ₹1,000 to ₹2,000, he said adding that police inquiries revealed such online offers are intended to cheat the public.

