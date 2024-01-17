Customers can now pay digitally at Ponlait milk parlours in Puducherry

January 17, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union in Puducherry, popularly known as Ponlait, has introduced digital wallet application at its 60-odd parlours for customers to buy milk packets and other products.

Taking into account the demand for digital payment, the organisation has provided facility at its milk parlours in town and sub urban areas for customers to make QR code-enabled payment.

On an average per day, around 15,000 litres of milk was sold through Ponlait outlets. The sale of milk packets and other products through its parlours involve transactions to the tune of ₹ 15 lakh per day, a senior official told The Hindu.

As part of its customer outreach, the union would soon open its refurbished parlours at Gandhi Thidal and Mission Street.. These parlours will have more of our products, including cookies, butter cookies and millet bread” the official said.

Ponlait manufactures a number of value added products such as ghee, curd, flavoured milk, milk peda, variety of ice-creams, paneer, kulfi, chocolate and other confectioneries. The organisation has proposed to expand its ice cream manufacturing plant from 10,000 litres per day capacity to 20,000 litres per day capacity.

For funding the expansion plan, the organisation has approached the National Dairy Development Board. The expansion, which included construction of a new building of 10, 000 sq ft and purchase of machinery would cost around ₹ 21 crore, the official said.

“The expansion of the ice cream plant will help us to augment production and introduce more products,” the official added.