Curtain-raiser for health-research meet held

The curtain-raiser to the third edition of the International Health and Research Convention (IHRC), which is co-hosted by Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) and University of Leeds, U.K., and scheduled for February 2025, was held here recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

A press note from SBV said that the event would feature four verticals that have been receiving wide attention among the health sciences institutions the world over, namely biomedical sciences, patient safety, health professions education, and women in leadership, in tune with the tenets laid down in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The curtain raiser event saw the launch of a dedicated website and flyers. A brochure featuring the salient aspects of the convention put together by the organising committee members was also released on the occasion by Nihar Ranjan Biswas, Vice-Chancellor, SBV, in the presence of Ashok Kumar Das, Advisor for IHRC 2025, and Nirmal Coumare, Organising Chair of IHRC 2025.

The event saw the virtual participation of Piruthivi Sukumar, Pro Dean, International, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Leeds, and regional lead for India; and Moe Thaw Oo, Professor of Medical Education and Inclusive Practice, Head of MBChB, University of Leeds.

IHRC 2025 organising secretary Asha K.; session coordinators Balanehru Subramanain, Debdatta Basu, Sobana, Carounanidhy Usha; and co-organising secretary Pajanivel also participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.